Lionel Messi delivers speech at Arun Jaitley Stadium, says will definitely return to India again: Watch Lionel Messi visited New Delhi today during his GOAT tour of India. He was greeted by a jam-packed Arun Jaitley Stadium where the fans chanted his name. Overwhelmed with all the love showered on him during his tour, Messi said he will definitely return to India again.

New Delhi:

Argentina legend Lionel Messi visited Delhi today during his GOAT tour of India. After a meet and greet event at the Leela Palace, he reached the Arun Jaitley Stadium where fans had already thronged the venue waiting for their hero to arrive. He was overwhelmed with all the love showered on him not only in the national capital but also during his entire GOAT tour and vowed to return to India again in the future.

He delivered a speech in Spanish before leaving the venue and hoped to return to India to play a football match in the future. He also thanked all the fans for showering the love on him and two other footballers - Luis Suarez and Rodrigo De Paul - during the GOAT tour of India.

"We carry all this love with us - we will definitely return - hopefully one day to play a match or on another occasion but we will definitely return to visit India - Thank you very much. I want to thank everyone for the love and affection during these days in India - it was a truly beautiful experience for us," Messi said in his speech.

ICC Chairman Jay Shah gifts Messi with No.10 Team India jersey

ICC Chairman Jay Shah also reached the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi to meet Lionel Messi, Suarez and Rodrigo de Paul and gifted them Team India's T20 World Cup 2026 jerseys. Messi was gifted the No.10 jersey of the World Cup, even as he played football and took pictures with the kids as well.

Jay Shah also gifted Messi with a signed cricket bat and an invitational ticket to India's opening match against the USA at the T20 World Cup 2026 which is jointly hosted by India and Sri Lanka.

