Lionel Messi creates world record as Argentina kick off FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign

New Delhi:

Lionel Messi has added another historic feather to his cap as the Argentina legend became the first-ever player to take the field in a sixth FIFA World Cup on Wednesday, June 17 (as per IST). Messi was named in the team's starting XI for the opener against Algeria at the Kanstas City Stadium as the defending champions kick their campaign off.

Messi has become the first-ever man to feature in six World Cups after being tied with the likes of Lothar Matthäus, Antonio Carbajal, Rafael Márquez, Andrés Guardado and Manuel Neuer. Cristiano Ronaldo is set to become just the second player to take the field in six World Cups later when Portugal kick off their tournament against DR Congo.

Meanwhile, Messi has also made his 200th appearance for La Albiceleste, becoming the first for his country to win a double century of caps. This was Messi's 27th match at the FIFA World Cup. He already held this record, having gone past Lothar Matthäus' 25 appearances in the last World Cup.

Scaloni sees Messi 'well' as 200th cap beckons

Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni spoke on Messi and had all but confirmed his participation. "Everyone wants to see [Leo] Messi inside the field, playing. He excited everyone, not just Argentines," Scaloni said ahead of the game.

"From my part, it'll always be like that. I don't see anything negative. He's been in different conditions and has always been here. He's always been monumental for us, and now he will be even more. I see him well."

Scaloni says 'no injured players', only Nico being monitored

The South American squad is also fretting over the likes of goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez and Nico Paz, who dealt with a fractured ring finger and a knee injury, respectively. Scaloni stated that no one but Nico has an injury. "I've always had difficulty [creating the starting 11] because of the quality of the players on the national team, beyond if we have an injured player, which is not the case now," Scaloni said.

"There are no injured players. We will just monitor the case of Nico Tagliafico, if he joins the team for training, but in principle, all players are available. I never had an inconvenience making the team. The inconvenience I did have was leaving behind great players, but equilibrium is a principle. We play with 11, and we try to find equilibrium, so someone is left out, but we are good," the manager added.