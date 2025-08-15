Lionel Messi confirms India visit, set to meet PM Narendra Modi in Delhi, to play padel with Shah Rukh Khan Lionel Messi will visit India for the 'GOAT Tour of India 2025', starting in Kolkata on Dec 12, followed by Ahmedabad, Mumbai, and Delhi. The tour includes meet-and-greets, football events, a statue unveiling, and ends with a meeting with PM Narendra Modi.

Kolkata:

Argentine football legend Lionel Messi is set to make a much-awaited visit to India this December, kicking off a special four-city tour, starting in Kolkata on December 12. The event, officially confirmed by promoter Satadru Dutta, will also include stops in Ahmedabad, Mumbai, and conclude in New Delhi, culminating in a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 15.

This marks Messi’s first visit to India since 2011, when he played a friendly match against Venezuela at Kolkata’s Salt Lake Stadium. The upcoming tour, titled ‘GOAT Tour of India 2025,’ promises a blend of football, culture, and fan engagement, aiming to inspire the next generation of Indian footballers.

Messi’s itinerary in Kolkata will be packed with activities, including a meet-and-greet, a unique food and tea festival showcasing Argentine mate and Assam tea, and an exclusive unveiling of his statue. Fans will also get to participate in creating a large mural dedicated to Messi during the Durga Puja festivities, with opportunities to leave messages and artwork before Messi officially unveils the mural at the stadium.

The ‘GOAT Concert’ and ‘GOAT Cup’ will be held at either Eden Gardens or Salt Lake Stadium, featuring a seven-a-side soft-touch football match. Messi will team up with notable Indian sports and entertainment figures like Sourav Ganguly, Leander Paes, John Abraham, and Bhaichung Bhutia. Tickets are expected to start from Rs 3,500, and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is expected to felicitate Messi at the event.

DDCA plans to involve Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill during Messi tour

Following Kolkata, Messi will travel to Ahmedabad on December 13 for a private event hosted by the Adani Foundation. The Mumbai leg on December 14 will include a meet-and-greet at CCI Brabourne, a GOAT Concert, and GOAT Cup at Wankhede Stadium. In addition, Messi will participate in a padel match alongside celebrities including Shah Rukh Khan and Leander Paes, with the match scheduled at CCI Brabourne.

The tour concludes in Delhi, where Messi will meet Prime Minister Modi before attending the final GOAT Concert and GOAT Cup at Feroz Shah Kotla on December 15. The Delhi District Cricket Association has also invited cricket stars Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill, the latter being an avid Messi admirer.

Security will be a top priority throughout the tour, with local authorities and Messi’s team working closely to ensure a safe and memorable experience for all attendees.

This visit represents not just a celebration of Messi’s illustrious career but also a significant cultural and sporting exchange, reflecting the growing passion for football in India. Fans across the country are eagerly awaiting the arrival of the GOAT, as Messi’s presence promises to leave a lasting impact on Indian sports culture.