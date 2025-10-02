Lionel Messi confirms India trip in December 2025, 'looking forward to visit special country' Argentina legend Lionel Messi has confirmed his visit to India later this year in December. He is set to participate in the much-awaited GOAT Tour of India 2025 and will return to the country after a huge gap of 14 years.

New Delhi:

Argentina superstar Lionel Messi has officially confirmed his trip to India later this year in December. Messi will be returning to the country after 14 years and will be participating in the much-awaited GOAT Tour of India 2025. He is expected to travel across four cities during the event that will blend sport, music, culture, and fan engagement.

Interestingly, the organisers had revealed the itinerary in August and Messi's confirmation comes weeks after which is great for the event as well. He is looking forward to visiting the 'special country' and recalled his previous tour to India when the fans gave him a lot of love.

"It is such an honour for me to make this trip. India is a very special country, and I have good memories from my time there 14 years ago — the fans were fantastic. India is a passionate football nation, and I look forward to meeting a new generation of fans while sharing the love I have for this beautiful game," Messi said in an official statement.

Messi will meet PM Modi during his tour in December

Lionel Messi will kick off his tour in Kolkata on December 13 and will visit Ahmedabad, Mumbai and New Delhi. In the national capital, he will also meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 15.

For the unversed, Messi last came to India in 2011 when he led Argentina in a friendly game against Venezuela at Kolkata's Salt Lake Stadium. Messi will yet again visit Salt Lake Stadium on December 13 and he is expected to share the field with Indian sporting icons like Sourav Ganguly, Bhaichung Bhutia, and Leander Paes. Messi's security will be jointly handled by his personal team and local authorities.

Interestingly, Argentina's football team is also scheduled to visit Kerala for a couple of matches in November. With his visit in December confirmed, it remains uncertain whether Messi will travel with the team to India a month before. "I will be surprised if the legendary footballer comes twice in a month. However, it is most likely that the Argentina team minus Messi may come to play in Kerala," a senior Kerala sports official said.

