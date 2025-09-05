Lionel Messi casts doubt over participating in FIFA World Cup 2026 After a 3-0 win over Venezuela, Lionel Messi dropped a bombshell, noting that he isn't yet sure about participating in the FIFA World Cup 2026. The Argentine noted that he will be deciding about his future after six months.

Buenos Aires:

On September 5, legendary footballer Lionel Messi played his last competitive game in Argentina. After the competition of the match, the veteran turned emotional, celebrated with his kids and also addressed the spectators in attendance. However, in a blockbuster twist, Messi noted that he hasn’t decided on his future and if he doesn’t feel it, the Argentine may skip the FIFA World Cup 2026 in USA, Canada and Mexico.

Previously, the Inter Miami star stated that he won’t be playing another World Cup, but with one year left for the tournament, he was in the scheme of things. Even though the star footballer expressed confidence and stated that he is motivated to feature in the marquee tournament, but isn’t too sure about his participation. He stated that the future will be decided when the pre-season begins in the USA.

Messi to decide future after six months

“Same as I said before about the World Cup that I don't think I'll play another. Because of my age, the most logical thing is that I won't make it. But well, we're almost there, so I'm excited and motivated to play it. Like I always say, I go day by day, going by how I feel. I'm trying to feel good and, above all, being honest with myself,” Messi said.

“When I feel good, I enjoy it, but when I don't, honestly, I don't have a good time, so I prefer not to be there if I don't feel good. So we'll see. I haven't made a decision about the World Cup. I'll finish the season, then I'll have preseason, and there will be six months left. So, we'll see how I feel. Hopefully, I'll have a good preseason in 2026 and finish this MLS season well, and then I'll decide,” he added.

Meanwhile, in his final competitive game in Argentina, Messi and co. defeated Venezuela 3-0 at the Estadio Monumental in Buenos Aires.