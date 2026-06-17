Lionel Messi breaks Pelé's legendary record, achieves FIFA World Cup immortality with fierce Algeria strike

New Delhi:

Lionel Messi achieved several records on Argentina's FIFA World Cup 2026 opener against Algeria at the Kantas City Stadium on Wednesday, June 17 (as per IST). The Argentine legend shattered a massive record set by Brazilian legend Pelé with a thunderous strike in the 17th minute against the Les Fennecs.

In his record sixth FIFA World Cup appearance and a 200th match for La Albiceleste, Messi showed he is still the best in the business. The 38-year-old made his way through from the midfield after a ball from Rodrigo De Paul. Messi put a fierce left foot 25 yards outside as he curled one past Lucas Zidane, who made an attempt to stop with both hands, but the ball flickered through his fingers and thudded into the top right.

Messi shattered a huge Pelé record with his goal. This was his 22nd goal contribution in the World Cups, going past the legendary record of Pelé, with whom he was tied with 21 contributions.

Messi scores a brace

One wasn't enough, it seemed as Messi scored another one in the second half. The Argentine captain pounced on a deflection from Zidane after he kept out a low strike from Mac Allister. But the Algerian goalkeeper made a mess of the save as he fed Messi with an easy ball at the centre, and the 38-year-old thudded it into the bottom right to score his brace and his 15th World Cup goal.

Most goal contributions in World Cups:

1 - Miroslav Klose (Germany) - 16

2 - Lionel Messi (Argentina) - 16

3 - Ronaldo (Brazil) - 15

4 - Gerd Muller (Germany) - 14

5 - Kylian Mbappe (France) - 14

Messi's hat-trick wins it for Argentina

The Argentine legend went on to smash a jaw-dropping hat-trick with a strike in the 76th minute. Having never completed a hat-trick in the tournament, Messi achieved the feat today when he nailed one into the bottom left after a stretching Zidane failed to save it. He has also become the oldest-ever player to score a hat-trick, breaking Cristiano Ronaldo's record of 2018. Messi was later subbed out, but he had done pretty much enough for the record books to fall as Argentina wrapped up a historic 3-0 win.

ALSO READ | Lionel Messi rewrites history books with hat-trick, Argentina thrash Algeria in FIFA World Cup opener