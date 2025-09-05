Lionel Messi breaks down in tears after Argentina's comfortable win against Venezuela | Watch Argentina's legendary footballer Lionel Messi was captured breaking down in tears after Argentina's win against Venezuela. The clash was potentially Messi's final game on home soil ahead of the World Cup.

Buenos Aires (Argentina) :

Argentine legend Lionel Messi was captured breaking down in tears in potentially his final game for Argentina on home soil. The 38-year-old scored twice against Venezuela in the World Cup qualifier clash at the Estadio Monumental in Buenos Aires on September 5.

Argentina breezed past Venezuela 3-0, but the biggest moment from the game was when Messi confirmed the clash would be his final one at home. The legendary footballer was in tears as he took in the applause and the cheers from the fans. The clip of the same has been making the rounds all over social media as well.

In the twilight of his career, Messi has not revealed any intentions of retiring from international football, but he did admit that the clash against Venezuela will be the final one for him on home soil. There is no confirmation of him playing for the side in the 2026 FIFA World Cup as well.

Messi talked about his future with the national team

After the game, Lionel Messi took centre stage and talked about his future with the national team. He opined that he was extremely delighted to finish in the way he did and about how good he felt to play on his home soil.

"There are so many emotions, I've experienced so many things on this field, It's always a joy to play in Argentina with our people. We've been enjoying match after match for many years. I'm very happy; being able to finish in this way here is what I always dreamed of,” Messi was quoted as saying by ESPN.

"For many years, I have had the affection of Barcelona, and my dream was to have it here, too, in my country with my people. For many years, a lot of things were said, but well, I'll stay with all the good. All the good with the group that tried it couldn't get it and concentrate,” he added.

