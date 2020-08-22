Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are 'not from this planet': Neymar aims for Ballon d'Or glory

Brazil star forward Neymar Jr displayed his desire to win the Ballon d'Or trophy one day but is currently focussing on the Champions League final against Bayern Munich on Sunday. Neymar has been in astonishing form this season as he displayed his enormous skills in UCL against Borussia Dortmund, Atalanta and RB Leipzig.

The world's expensive player also heaped praise on his former Barcelona teammate Lionel Messi and Juventus talisman Cristiano Ronaldo. Neymar admitted the domination of Messi and Ronaldo in the last decade.

"Messi and Ronaldo have of course dominated [the Ballon d'Or] because over the last 10 years they have not been from this planet. It would be an honour to win it," Neymar told the Daily Star.

"But it comes from what you achieve on the field and what you help your club win - so that is what my focus is on. Everything else will fall into place if it is meant to be.

"Winning The Champions League is special, I know this. But to win it with PSG would be making history – and that is exactly what I came here to do."

PSG bought Neymar for record €220 million (£198m/$260m) in 2017 from Barcelona in the quest of their first Champions League trophy and this season, they are closer than ever.

After missing Champions League knockout games in the past two seasons owing to injury, Neymar has set his eyes on the coveted trophy this year. PSG will lock horns with German giants Bayern Munich, who have won all of their matches in UCL this season.

"The semi-final was a very good performance - but nobody remembers who wins semi-finals.

"That is over now. Bayern are going to prove a very big test and we will be ready. They have many good players, but we are also at a high level and I feel I am playing at my best since I have arrived in Paris.

"This is where we want to be. The owners have a big project and part of that project is to be considered the best in Europe. We have never been closer than we are now - but we must stay focused."

