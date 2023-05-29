Ligue 1: Kylian Mbappe wins Player of the Season for fourth consecutive year, rules out PSG exit

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Kylian Mbappe wins Ligue 1 Player of the Season

Kylian Mbappe continues to set big milestones as he bagged the Ligue 1 Player of the Season award for the fourth consecutive season on Sunday, May 28. The French forward is enjoying a sensational season as he tops the goals chart with 27 goals and has also provided seven assists in 33 Ligue 1 games so far. PSG strived on Mbappe's form as they secured another Ligue 1 title with a game in hand on Saturday, May 27.

Mbappe provided an assist as Lionel Messi scored a record goal in PSG's recent 1-1 draw against Strasbourg. PSG clinched their 11th Ligue 1 title and surpassed Marseille and AS Saint-Etienne's record for 10 French titles. Mbappe also recorded five goals in French Cup and seven in eight Champions League appearances for PSG. He also lined up eight goals in the FIFA World Cup where he recorded a hat-trick against eventual winners Argentina in the final.

The 24-year-old forward is set to finish the Ligue 1 as the leading goal-scorer for the fifth consecutive year. He stated that he always wanted to win the title and award this season to write his name in French football.

"It's a pleasure, I always wanted to win, to write my name into the league's history. But even with all the ambition I have, I didn't expect to win so quickly," Mbappe said after receiving the award on Sunday.

Mbappe commits future to PSG

Despite consistent success in the French capital, Mbappe has only a year remaining on his contract with PSG. La Liga giants Real Madrid have reportedly targeted the former Monaco youngster in recent weeks and are expected to make an official bid once the summer transfer window opens on July 1. But the player himself has ruled out PSG exit and confirmed that he will stay at Le Parc des Princes for another year.

"There are no more links about my future? I'm very happy here at PSG and with my choice to be part of this project. I will be here at PSG next season," Mbappe told reporters after the awards ceremony.

Meanwhile, Lionel Messi, who also made the Ligue 1 Player of the Season list on Sunday, is set to leave the club at the end of the season.

