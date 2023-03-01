Legendary football player Just Fontaine passes away

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Just Fontaine passes away

Just Fontaine, a legendary football player who scored a record 13 goals at the 1958 World Cup passed away at the age of 89. Fontaine's former club Reims announced his death on Wednesday.

Fontaine took six games to achieve the milestone while he played for the French squad at the 1958 World Cup in Sweden. He set the record when FIFA did not present an award for the tournament's top scorer. However, he is now acknowledged with the Golden Boot.

"Beating my record? I don't think it can ever be done," Fontaine told in a 2006 interview.

"The person who wants to beat me has a massive task, doesn't he? He has to score two goals per game over seven games."

The record for most goals scored in a World Cup career is 16 by Germany striker Miroslav Klose, who played in four tournaments. Fontaine, who broke the record of 11 goals Hungary striker Sándor Kocsis scored at the 1954 tournament, only played at one World Cup.

In his career, Fontaine converted 200 goals in 213 games. He scored 30 goals in 21 games for France. His career came to an end when he was just 28. The Frenchman suffered a leg fracture after a mistimed tackle in March 1960.

