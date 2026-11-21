London:

Chelsea’s struggles continued in the Premier League as Leeds United inflicted a damaging 4-1 defeat on Xabi Alonso’s side. The result also marked Leeds’ first victory at Stamford Bridge since 1999. On the other hand, the defeat leaves Chelsea eighth in the league standings after three losses in their last four Premier League outings. Their disappointing campaign has also included elimination from the Carabao Cup, while the club are already without European football this season.

Despite taking the lead through Emmanuel Emegha, Chelsea failed to maintain their advantage as Leeds gradually took control of the contest. Noah Okafor restored parity before the interval, before Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Okafor and Brenden Aaronson completed an emphatic victory for the visitors.

Notably, Emegha found the net on his first start for Chelsea, making the most of his limited opportunities with a powerful effort that beat James Trafford at the near post. However, the hosts’ advantage lasted only three minutes. Calvert-Lewin created the equaliser by setting up Okafor, who managed to squeeze a low finish through Levi Colwill’s legs and into the bottom-right corner despite facing pressure from several defenders.

Leeds double down after the break

Leeds continued to threaten before the break, with Calvert-Lewin coming close on multiple occasions. A header struck the crossbar, another attempt was saved, while Tarik Muharemovic also had a goal disallowed for offside.

Meanwhile, Chelsea’s defensive problems became more apparent after the restart. A Jayden Bogle effort struck Morgan Rogers’ arm, prompting referee Michael Oliver to award a penalty. VAR reviewed the decision before allowing it to stand, and Calvert-Lewin converted from the spot by sending Emi Martinez the wrong way.

The visitors extended their advantage in the 58th minute. Ethan Ampadu’s delivery from the right took a deflection before reaching Okafor, who finished emphatically from close range to register his second goal of the evening.

Chelsea struggled to produce a meaningful response, with the home supporters increasingly expressing their frustration. Boos greeted the team’s performance, while Alonso’s substitutions also attracted a negative reaction. Finally, Aaronson delivered the last blow during stoppage time, finishing another Leeds attack to make it 4-1.

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