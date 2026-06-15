Lamine Yamal's availability for Spain's FIFA World Cup 2026 opener revealed after hamstring injury

New Delhi:

In a big boost for Spain, star midfielder Lamine Yamal is in "ideal condition" to play for his team in its FIFA World Cup 2026 opener against Cape Verde on Monday, coach Luis de la Fuente revealed. Yamal was pegged back by a hamstring injury and missed out on the final weeks of the season for Barcelona. However, while he is not expected to start the opener in Atlanta, he is set to play for some part of the game.

"We are following the indications of medical staff from Barcelona, his club, and also from the Spanish national team, with the fitness coaches. Everything says that Lamine Yamal is ready to play tomorrow," de la Fuente said at a news conference. "We don't know how much. It is a matter of how the game is evolving, the game situation, that gives you a hint of when he might jump on the pitch, but he is in ideal condition to play tomorrow."

Spain's star Yamal now in center in US

Yamal has been one of the brightest stars in the sport, having been instrumental in Spain's European Championship win in 2024. He has hogged the limelight ever since entering the United States, with anticipation about watching him grow. The Spanish manager revealed that fans are set to see a glimpse of the 18-year-old. "Lamine Yamal is ready to play a few minutes, and our medical team agree on that decision. Otherwise, he wouldn't even be on the bench," de la Fuente said.

La Roja are tipped as one of the strongest contenders to win the tournament, repeating their heroics of 2010, when they won their maiden World Cup by beating the Netherlands. Like this time, Spain had entered the 2010 World Cup as European champions. "This is just recognition for everything we have done to come this far," said de la Fuente. "We are humble. We know how difficult it is to win any match and to win the World Cup."

Coming back to Yamal, De La Fuente was optimistic of the midfielder making it for the opening game, but insisted that he would be monitored. "We know he’ll be in perfect condition and I’d even go so far as to say he’ll be ready for the first match, but we’ll keep monitoring his progress," De La Fuente had said earlier in the month.

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