Lamine Yamal ruled out of seasona with hamstring injury, will he be fit for FIFA World Cup 2026?

Barcelona:

FC Barcelona have confirmed that Lamine Yamal will miss the remainder of the season after sustaining a hamstring injury. Medical assessments were carried out, which indicate that the youngster has a muscle tear, leading the club to adopt a conservative recovery plan focused entirely on long-term fitness rather than a rushed return. Despite the setback, there is optimism that he could be available for the FIFA World Cup later in the year, provided rehabilitation progresses as expected.

Notably, the injury took place during the La Liga clash against Celta Vigo, which Barcelona secured a narrow victory that helped them stay at the top of the table. Yamal had played a decisive role in the match, first winning a penalty and then stepping up to take it himself. He converted with composure, as the Catalan giants secured a 1-0 win.

Immediately after the goal, however, he showed signs of discomfort, clutching the back of his left leg. He went to ground soon after, with play continuing around him as concern grew on the pitch. Medical staff quickly entered to assess the situation. Although he was able to walk off without assistance, he did not return to the dugout and instead headed straight down the tunnel, indicating the seriousness of the issue.

Further examinations later confirmed a hamstring injury, specifically a muscle tear in the biceps femoris of his left leg. Following this diagnosis, Barcelona ruled him out for the rest of the campaign, choosing not to take any risks with his recovery timeline.

Spain keeping close eye

While the absence is a blow for Barcelona during a crucial stage of the season, the broader outlook remains cautiously positive. With less than two months remaining before the World Cup, there is confidence that he will have enough time to regain full fitness.

The situation is also being closely monitored in Spain, where Yamal has quickly become one of the most exciting young talents in international football and his potential availability for the tournament is seen as significant for the national team’s attacking plans.