Lamine Yamal denies giving guard of honour to Real Madrid after Supercopa final, new video goes viral Lamine Yamal sparked debate after standing apart during Real Madrid’s medal ceremony following Barcelona’s 3-2 Supercopa win. Mbappe also urged Madrid to skip the guard of honour, an incident linked to Xabi Alonso’s later departure.

Jeddah:

The post-match ceremony following Barcelona’s 3–2 victory over Real Madrid in the Supercopa de España final has continued to generate debate, with the guard of honour or lack of it emerging as one of the night’s most contentious moments.

As Barcelona prepared to celebrate their triumph in Jeddah, Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappe intervened, urging his teammates and then-head coach Xabi Alonso to head straight down the tunnel rather than remain on the pitch to give a guard of honour to the champions.

In the days since, speculation has grown that the episode may have contributed to Alonso’s subsequent departure. Reports suggest the former coach was uncomfortable with Mbappe’s firm stance, particularly as Alonso had instructed the squad to stay on the pitch and acknowledge Barcelona’s title win. The incident is said to have left Alonso with the impression that his authority within the dressing room was waning.

Adding further context to Mbappe’s reaction, a video circulating on social media has reignited discussion around Barcelona’s own conduct during the medal ceremony. The footage appears to show teenage forward Lamine Yamal standing apart as Real Madrid players lined up to collect their runners-up medals.

Rather than joining his teammates in forming a guard of honour, Yamal remained several yards behind, drinking from a bottle. He was later seen briefly exchanging words with Madrid captain Dani Carvajal, before walking forward to receive his medal.

What happened in the final?

The dramatic match unfolded at a relentless pace, with both teams trading momentum throughout the opening half. Barcelona struck first when Raphinha broke the deadlock after 36 minutes, setting the tone for a chaotic closing stretch before the interval.

What followed was an extraordinary burst of action in stoppage time, as three goals were scored in rapid succession. Vinicius Junior pulled Real level, only for Robert Lewandowski and Gonzalo Garcia to also find the net, ensuring the teams went into the break locked together.

The second half remained finely balanced, with neither side willing to concede control. Barcelona eventually found the decisive moment through Raphinha, who struck again with 17 minutes remaining to complete his brace and swing the contest back in Barca’s favour. From there, the Blaugrana were forced into a defensive stand as Real Madrid pushed forward in search of an equaliser.