La Liga 2021-22: Real Madrid host Valencia after sluggish Copa win

La Liga leaders Real Madrid will aim to get back to winning ways in the competition in order to protect their lead as they host Valencia, who have won three of their last five games.

Madrid, on the other hand, had gone unbeaten in 15 games across all competitions, including 12 in the domestic league, until it stumbled at Getafe last round. The 1-0 loss at its humble crosstown rival allowed Sevilla to pull to within five points with one more game to play than the front-runners.

Madrid will face a Valencia team that had gone nine games overall without losing until it was stunned by Espanyol’s two late goals to fall 2-1 at its Mestalla Stadium.

Carlo Ancelotti rested striker Karim Benzema, who leads the league with 15 goals, and Luka Modric for Wednesday's 3-1 win at Alcoyano in the Copa del Rey. The Madrid coach said that his two stars had both finished the Getafe game with unidentified physical issues.

Ancelotti, who had chastised his players' lack of effort against Getafe, said he was pleased with their professional attitude at a third-tier opponent in the cup.

“This was not our type of game because it is not possible for your true talent to show,” Ancelotti said about the win. “(But) we showed that we are a team that plays well and today could get down and fight. That is the way it had to be. I repeat: if you don’t fight, you lose.”

Madrid have recovered most of their players from a spate of COVID-19 infections. The club could have Vinícius Junior back against Valencia after missing his speed when it was bogged down by Getafe.

Second-place Sevilla will next face the improved Getafe on Sunday. Getafe have turned their season around since the arrival of coach Quique Sanchez Flores in October and are unbeaten in six rounds.

Sevilla have four wins and one draw in their last five league games despite missing several players due to injury and coronavirus infections.

Third-place Real Betis will try to deal the first home loss to Rayo Vallecano since their return to the first division.

Rayo boast the best home record of the league with eight wins and one draw, including a 1-0 win over Barcelona.

Barcelona seeks just their third away win of the season in the league when they visit Granada. Barcelona have shown some improvement under new coach Xavi Hernandez and have risen into fifth place, just one point behind Atletico Madrid in fourth.

Defending champion Atletico face a tough test at a Villarreal team that has greatly improved in recent weeks. Unai Emery’s Villarreal have won four straight in the league, scoring five goals in each of their last two victories.

(Reported by AP)