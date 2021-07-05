La Liga 2021-22 season matches to be aired on MTV

Follow us on Image Source : AP The new season of La Liga will commence on August 13.

Viacom18's flagship youth brand MTV has teamed up with LaLiga to bring the Spanish football league exclusively to the Indian sub-continent for the next three years.

Enabled and supported by Rise Worldwide, LaLiga will air exclusively on MTV in India, along with select national and regional network channels and live-streamed on Voot and Jio platforms.

The three-year exclusive partnership will give the network linear and digital rights across the Indian subcontinent. Viacom18 will leverage its TV, digital and social assets to make LaLiga a household name in the region.

Currently in its 91st season, the iconic league is one of the most followed football events across the world and is home to Europe's finest talent and football clubs including Atlético Madrid, Real Madrid, FC Barcelona, among others.

Speaking about the association Oscar Mayo, LaLiga's executive director, said, "We are excited to partner with Viacom18 (MTV India) and further bolster the LaLiga fandom to an ever-growing football fan base in India.

"Having set one of the highest standards of football globally and India gaining tremendous momentum, we are confident that we will reach and engage with the youthful audience that MTV as a destination appeals to," he added.

LaLiga will commence on August 13.