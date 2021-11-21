Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Granada vs Real Madrid Live Streaming: Get full details on when and where to watch La Liga 2021-22 GRA vs RMA Live Streaming football Online.

La Liga 2021-22 Live Streaming Granada vs Real Madrid Live: When and where to watch RMA vs GRA Live online

When Real Madrid resumes their domestic campaign on Sunday afternoon, they will be hoping to make it three wins in a row in La Liga. Los Blancos are now second in the table, one point behind Real Sociedad, with Granada in 17th place with only 11 points from the first 12 games of the 2021-22 season.

Missing live football action online? Here are the full details on when and where to watch Granada vs Real Madrid Live Online, La Liga 2021-22 Match TV Telecast.

Here, you can find all the necessary details such as how to watch Granada vs Real Madrid Live, how to watch the La Liga 2021-22 Live, how to watch Hotstar Live, when and where to watch Granada vs Real Madrid.

Granada vs Real Madrid Live Streaming: How to Watch GRA vs RMA Online

At what time does Granada vs Real Madrid start?

Granada vs Real Madrid will start at 8:45 PM.

When is Granada vs Real Madrid?

Granada vs Real Madrid will take place on November 21 (Sunday).

How do I watch live streaming of Granada vs Real Madrid?

You can watch Granada vs Real Madrid live football streaming match on Voot Select in India.

Which TV channels will broadcast Granada vs Real Madrid?

You can watch Granada vs Real Madrid on MTV.

What are the probable playing XI for Granada vs Real Madrid?

Granada (4-4-2) Maximiano; Quini, Diaz, Sanchez, Neva; Rochina, Monchu, Gonalons, Soro; Molina, Suarez

Real Madrid (4-3-3) Courtois; Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Mendy; Kroos, Casemiro, Modric; Rodrygo, Benzema, Vinicius