Kylian Mbappe stays on top in race for Golden Boot despite France’s heartbreaking World Cup loss

New Delhi:

The FIFA World Cup semifinal in Dallas ended with Spain knocking France out of the tournament as Mikel Oyarzabal and Pedro Porro’s strikes powered La Roja to a 2-0 win on Tuesday (local time). Despite their stellar campaign in this World Cup, France could not make a place in the final and will now play either England or Argentina in a bronze medal match. While France won’t be able to win their third World title, Kylian Mbappe still leads the race for the Golden Boot, keeping Argentina’s Lionel Messi to second.​

The 27-year-old has one game left to play after his team's loss to La Roja in the semifinal as France wait for the loser of England and Argentina. Scheduled for Saturday in Miami, the fight would be for the third-place team and would give him one last chance to push his campaign for the Golden Boot award and add more goals to his current total of eight.

The race for the Golden Boot is far from over

Mbappe is one of the greatest players in the history of the World Cup, with 20 strikes from as many appearances. Eight of them have come at this World Cup, as he is tied with Messi but leads the Argentine legend due to having more assists.

Messi and Argentina will be competing in the second semifinal against England today (local time), and following that match, both Mbappe and Messi will have one match each to win the race. Following the two on the scoring sheet is Norway’s Erling Haaland, with seven goals under his belt, but his dream for the Boot ended with Norway’s exit from the World Cup.

English players Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane are in fourth and fifth positions, respectively, with six goals and one assist each. Their chances of bagging the Boot home this season are bleak but not impossible, and they are guaranteed two matches, with one being a semifinal and a possible final or a third-place game.

“When you don’t win, it's a part of the game,” Kylian Mbappe

Meanwhile, Kylian Mbappe rued the technical and tactical flaws in the team after losing the game against Spain. "At the end of the day, you take all the glory when you win,” he said. “When you don’t win, it’s a part of the game. As the captain, I have to take all the responsibility, and I have no problem with that. We wanted to go to the final. We didn't go."