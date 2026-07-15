Kylian Mbappe speaks on France's World Cup semifinal loss to Spain, rues technical and tactical blunders

New Delhi:

Kylian Mbappe spoke on the tactical errors and technical flaws that saw them face a 0-2 loss to Spain in the FIFA World Cup 2026 semifinal on Wednesday (IST). Mbappe rued that the Les Bleus were outclassed in the midfield against La Roja as they lacked in numbers against a Spanish triumvirate of Rodri, Dani Olmo and Fabian Ruiz.

Mbappe and France were denied a third straight entry into the final as the French captain revealed his frustration. "I don’t think we played the match we wanted to play – whether tactically, technically, or in terms of our overall performance level," Mbappe said as quoted by French broadcaster M6.

"And when you don’t do what you’re supposed to do in a World Cup semifinal, you don’t win. Our goal was to press them high up the pitch to prevent them from settling into that slow, controlled rhythm – because when it comes to controlling the game, they are better than us. We failed to do that,” the Real Madrid star added.

Mbappe admits France outnumbered in midfield

France were the most complete team on paper and the favourites to win the World Cup, but they were outclassed by a robust French defence and midfield. Mbappe admitted that La Roja outnumbered them in the midfield. "We kept finding ourselves outnumbered 3-on-2 in midfield," Mbappe said. "And against Spain, that’s a real problem… When you put it all together, the result is a defeat. It’s a huge disappointment."

The 27-year-old leads the race for the Golden Boot in the tournament with his eight goals and three assists putting him ahead of Argentine legend Lionel Messi's eight goals and two assists. But he failed to put a shot on target, with all his three attempts going off target. The loss saw France's dreams of a third straight entry into the final fall apart. "It was a dream for us to reach the final, to give our country the chance to keep dreaming and to make history," he said.

"Now, it is something we have to face with our heads held high. I believe that when you win, you win with your head held high; so when you lose, you have to lose with your head held high, too. But right now, there is immense disappointment. I find it hard to put into words just how disappointed the squad and I are.

"Yet, even if it might seem a bit robotic at times, we have to pick ourselves up, go on vacation, and move on to the next chapter. Because football waits for no one. We have to start over, put this failure behind us, and learn from it."

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