Kylian Mbappe says no to contract extension with PSG, set to leave this summer

Paris Saint Germain star forward Kylian Mbappe sent a bombshell on Monday when he informed his club Paris Saint Germain that he does not want to extend his contract at PSG. Mbappe, whose deal with the French club expires next season, has the option to extend his contract by a year. But he has stated that he does not want to go beyond 2024 with the French club.

Moreover, Mbappe also stated that the club already knows his wish to end his deal by 2024. "PSG has been informed since July 15, 2022, of my decision not to extend beyond 2024, and the letter that was sent only served to confirm what I had already told them," Mbappe said recently.

There are rumours that Mbappe is looking for a transfer and Madrid are among the top contenders that are likely to go behind him. has issued a big statement after La Parisien stated that the French international wants to join Real Madrid. Notably, Mbappe has brushed aside the rumours of leaving this season.

Responding to a post by La Parisien, Mbappe stated that the rumours of him wanting to go to Madrid are lies and he is happy with PSG to continue for another season. LIES. At the same time, the bigger it is, the more it passes. I have already said that I will continue next season at PSG, where I am very happy," the 2018 World Cup winner tweeted.

Notably, this brings Mbappe and his club into a stand-off as he has already informed them that he does not want to renew his contract in 2024. Mbappe would become a free transfer when his contract ends and the French club will not get the transfer fee in this case. Moreover, PSG have been hit with the Lionel Messi transfer. The Argentina captain is set to join America's Inter Miami.

