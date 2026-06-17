Kylian Mbappe breaks multiple legendary records as France beat Senegal 3-1 in FIFA World Cup 2026

Robbinsville, New Jersey:

Kylian Mbappe delivered another defining World Cup night, scoring twice against Senegal as France sealed a 3-1 victory in New Jersey. With the goals, the French captain rewrote the record books in the process.

Notably, the match had begun quietly for the France captain, who struggled for involvement in a tightly contested first half. He registered only 14 touches before the break, fewer than any other player on the pitch, as Senegal’s structure and pressing limited his influence. But the game shifted in the second half and so did Mbappe’s presence in it.

France took the lead in the 66th minute of the match following a moment of brilliance from Mbappe. He was hunting in the box for the majority of the time, but failed to control the ball on quite a few occasions. However, in the said minute, Jules Kounde found him in a brilliant spot with a through ball and Mbappe was smart enough to convert that one from a tight angle.

Soon after that, France extended the lead through Bradley Barcola’s composed finish, before Senegal briefly threatened a response in added time when Mbaye struck late to narrow the gap. Any hope of a comeback, however, was short-lived as moments after the restart, Mbappe made his decisive intervention. Picking up space in a dangerous position, he unleashed a long-range effort that flew past the goalkeeper, restoring France’s cushion and effectively sealing the contest.

What the strike means to Mbappe

With that strike, Mbappe moved past Olivier Giroud to become France’s all-time leading men’s senior international goalscorer, reaching 58 goals in just 99 appearances compared to Giroud’s 57 in 137 caps.

The night also added another landmark to his extraordinary World Cup record. His goal took him beyond Just Fontaine’s long-standing tally, lifting him to 14 World Cup goals, which is the most ever scored by a French men’s player in the competition’s history. He also now has 14 goals in FIFA World Cup history, two short of Miroslav Klose’s record for most goals.

Meanwhile, the win will give France plenty of confidence, especially after they struggled heavily in the first half. Senegal, in the meantime, need to introspect, following a drop in their performance.

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