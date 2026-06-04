Kyle Walker questions England's squad selection ahead of FIFA World Cup 2026

New Delhi:

The stage is set for the upcoming edition of the FIFA World Cup 2026. The marquee tournament will kick off on June 11th with 48 teams squaring off against each other in a bid to get their hands on the prestigious title. With the tournament right around the corner, there is no doubt that England will be widely revered as one of the biggest favourites for the title.

However, with England announcing its squad, there were several notable exclusions, with the likes of Cole Palmer, Harry Maguire, and Phil Foden not making the cut ahead of the tournament.

Speaking on the same, former England fullback Kyle Walker took centre stage and questioned England head coach Thomas Tuchel over his decision to leave several big names at home for the World Cup.

"Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw have probably had the best seasons for Manchester United in a long time and are now not at the tournament. I do think Luke Shaw, for me, should have been on the plane and I do think Harry Maguire should have been on the plane,” Walker told The Sun.

"The defence... I do think there’s a lot there that have probably not played too great or who are carrying injuries that, can you completely rely on for the stretch of the tournament? That’s where I probably question some of them, but I’m not the manager,” he added.

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England to take on Croatia in opening WC game

Speaking of England, the three lions will kick off their FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign on a difficult note. The side will take on 2018 finalists, Croatia. The two sides will meet at the AT&T Stadium in the Group L clash on June 18. Both sides will be hoping to get off to a good start to their campaign.

It is worth noting that apart from Croatia, England will also have the likes of Ghana and Panama in their group, and they will need to be at the top of their games if they are looking to make it to the knockout stages of the tournament.

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