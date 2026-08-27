Kolkata to host Fede Valverde's Uruguay on October 6, AIFF confirms venue for Panama friendly

Kolkata:

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) has confirmed that Kolkata will host the marquee clash against Uruguay on October 6, three days after the friendly against Brazil. Ahead of that, the Indian team will also host Panama on September 26 at Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru. The city will host the Blue Tigers for the first time since the 2023 SAFF Championship, which India won by defeating Kuwait in the final.

In the meantime, it’s not clear if Uruguay’s first-team players, such as Federico Valverde, Darwin Nunez, Ronald Araujo and Manuel Ugarte, will travel with the squad. Since the idea is to promote their football in India and in the sub-continent, it is possible that these modern-day greats turn up for the event.

Notably, Uruguay is currently ranked 20th in FIFA rankings. They had a very poor World Cup under head coach Marcelo Bielsa, after which, Diego Forlan has been appointed on an interim basis. Now, he is someone who has experience of playing football in India, having previously represented Mumbai City FC in the Indian Super League.

International football returns to Bengaluru

The upcoming fixture against 44th-ranked Panama will give India a perfect opportunity to prepare for Brazil and Uruguay clash. However, with less than one month remaining for the clash, it’s not clear when the Indian team will begin their preparation camp under head coach Khalid Jamil. The squad announcement is expected to take place in about two week’s time.

Meanwhile, Bengaluru has also been the setting for a notable result involving India and a highly ranked opponent. In the FIFA World Cup qualifiers in 2001, India defeated the United Arab Emirates 1-0 at the city’s stadium, despite the UAE being ranked 54 places above India at the time.

The return of the national side to Kanteerava therefore comes with memories of both a major tournament triumph and a significant international victory. NA Haris, Vice President, AIFF, and President, Karnataka State Football Association, noted that it is a matter of pride and that they are confident of hosting a memorable atmosphere.

“It is a matter of great pride for Bengaluru and the football community in Karnataka to welcome the Indian men's national team back to the Sree Kanteerava Stadium. Bengaluru has always had a special relationship with Indian football, and the atmosphere during the 2023 SAFF Championship, culminating in India lifting the title here, demonstrated the city's passion and support for the national team. Hosting another international match against a high-quality World Cup nation like Panama is a grand occasion for the city and an opportunity for football fans across Karnataka to come together and support the Blue Tigers once again. We are confident that Bengaluru will create another memorable atmosphere for the team,” Haris said, as quoted by ANI.

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