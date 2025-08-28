Kevin de Bruyne set for Etihad reunion as Manchester City's 2025-26 opponents revealed Manchester City face a tough 2025–26 Champions League league phase, drawing Real Madrid, Napoli, Dortmund, and more. Key storyline includes a De Bruyne reunion. Meanwhile, they had a poor start to the Premier League campaign.

The much-anticipated UEFA Champions League 2025-26 draw took place on Thursday, August 28, in Monaco. Several marquee games are lined up in the opening round of the tournament, including Manchester City’s blockbuster clash against Real Madrid. Their rivalry has ignited the European competition multiple times in the recent past and the fans will enjoy it once again as the match is set to take place at the iconic Santiago Bernabeu.

Pep Guardiola’s side will also welcome Borussia Dortmund, Bayer Leverkusen, Napoli, and Galatasaray to the Etihad, while their away fixtures will take them to Villarreal, AS Monaco, and Bodo/Glimt.

The return of KDB

Even though City’s blockbuster clash against Madrid remains the highlight of their UCL draw, another storyline to watch is the emotional return of Kevin De Bruyne, who left the club this summer and now plies his trade at Napoli. The Belgian playmaker is set for a reunion at the Etihad in what promises to be one of the most anticipated ties of the group stage. Since it will be played at City’s home ground, the fans are expected to turn up and honour KDB during the match.

With the expanded league phase requiring each team to play eight matches against different opponents, the pressure to perform consistently is higher than ever. Pep Guardiola and his staff will need to carefully manage the squad as they look to balance a hectic autumn of European football with their domestic ambitions.

They have already struggled in the Premier League, suffering a defeat to Tottenham Hotspur on the second match day of the season. The club spent heavily in the summer, reinforcing the midfield, but early signs haven’t been promising, which will only add pressure. However, if anyone, Pep knows how to bounce back and go on to win championships.