Kevin De Bruyne, Jorginho, N'Golo Kante shortlisted for UEFA Men's Player of the Year

The UEFA on Thursday announced the shortlisted nominees for the 2020/21 Men's and Women's Player of the Year Awards. Manchester City star Kevin de Bruyne has been joined by the Chelsea duo Jorginho (Italy) and N'Golo Kante (France).

While De Bruyne inspired City to the Premier League title, Chelsea pair Jorginho and Kante lifted the Champions League trophy. Jorginho also won the European Championship with Italy, becoming only the tenth player to win a European Cup and a Euro in the same year.

The shortlist of three players was selected by a jury comprising 24 coaches who took part in Euro 2020, 80 coaches of the clubs which played in the group stages of last season's Champions League, and one from each of UEFA's 55-member associations.

The Barcelona trio of Jennifer Hermoso, Lieke Martens and Alexia Putellas has been nominated for the UEFA Women's Player of the Year while Pep Guardiola, Thomas Tuchel and Roberto Mancini are shortlisted for Coach of the Year.

Lionel Messi (Barcelona, now PSG and Argentina) and Robert Lewandowski (Poland and Bayern Munich) finished fourth and fifth respectively on the top-ten list.

The winner will be named during the 2021/22 UEFA Champions League draw ceremony in Istanbul on August 26. The 2020/21 UEFA Europa League Player of the Season will be announced the following day.