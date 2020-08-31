Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Kevin de Bruyne is at another level; Pep Guardiola has given twist to football: Xavi on Manchester City duo

Former Barcelona captain Xavi Hernandes named Kevin de Bruyne, the best midfielder in the world according to him. Xavi, who himself is ranked amongst the great midfielders to grace the game of football, said De Bruyne is at another level right now.

"Kevin de Bruyne, from Manchester City, seems to me of another level, brutal, he is able to make a difference. He is the best midfielder in the world and relatively young," Xavi told Qatar Airways.

Kevin De Bruyne won the Premier League Playmaker award for 2019/20 after equalling Thierry Henry's record of 20 assists in a single PL season. The Belgian was also named the Premier League Player of the Year.

Xavi also heaped praise on the former Barcelona and current Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola. The former Spanish midfielder said that Pep has given a twist to football.

"Pep is the best manager in the world. He has given a twist to our sport. He is very good for what he transmits and his leadership ability. In addition, the way he convinced us, he is very good."

On being asked the best defender of current times, Xavi picked Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk, who was the backbone of The Reds' Premier League-winning campaign this season.

"I would choose Van Dijk due to his leadership, physical strength and good technical ability."

Xavi further talked about his managerial stint with Qatar's Al Sadd and said life is extraordinary for his family here.

"Arriving in this country has been one of the best decisions of my life," said Xavi. "I would highlight security, there is no crime, with strong laws, and for family life it is extraordinary. The people are very respectful. The quality of life is extraordinary. My wife is happy, my children they were born here, my staff is fine too. I'm delighted."

