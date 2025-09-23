Kerala to host Argentina vs Australia in November, Lionel Messi to mark his second visit to India The Argentina football team will travel to Kerala to play an exhibition match against Australia in November. This will mark legendary footballer Lionel Messi's second visit to India. He will once again visit in December to take part in the GOAT Tour of India.

Kochi:

Kerala is set to witness a footballing spectacle this November as the Argentina national team, led by the legendary Lionel Messi, will arrive for a high-profile exhibition match against Australia. The much-anticipated friendly will take place at the Kaloor Stadium in Kochi in November, marking a shift from the initially planned venue, the Karyavattom Greenfield Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram.

As per the initial report, Argentina will reach Kerala on November 15, and the match is expected to take place on either of the following days. This will also mark Messi’s return to India for the first time since 2011, when Argentina played Venezuela at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata. In that match, Nicolas Otamendi scored the only goal as Argentina won 1-0.

Kerala Sports Minister V. Abdurahiman confirmed the news via his official Facebook page, highlighting the excitement surrounding Messi’s participation. “Messi will come. Official confirmation received through official mail that the Qatar World Cup-winning Argentina team, including Lionel Messi, will arrive in Kerala for a friendly match in the November 2025 FIFA International Window,” he wrote.

Lionel Messi to visit India again in December

Following the Kerala match, Messi will return to the United States. However, he will return to India on December 13 and stay till 15, visiting Kolkata, Mumbai, and New Delhi as part of the ‘GOAT Tour Of India 2025.’

Several special arrangements have been made for the event as a friendly match, including several sports icons like Sourav Ganguly, Leander Paes, and Bhaichung Bhutia, who will participate. A statue of Messi is also likely to be unveiled in Kolkata. Later, the legendary footballer is expected to play pickleball against Shah Rukh Khan in Mumbai, before meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi.

Adding a developmental angle to the tour, young football talents from Maharashtra, specifically under-14 players, will get an exceptional chance to train with Messi on December 14, an initiative by the Maharashtra Sports Department aimed at inspiring the next generation of Indian footballers.