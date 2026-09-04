Kai Havertz hails Premier League's quality, opens up on time with Arsenal ahead of London derby

The stage is set for one of the biggest games in the Premier League season. Chelsea are slated to take on Arsenal in the London derby. The two sides will meet at the Emirates Stadium in London on September 6, and both teams will look to put in their best performance.

With the start of the PL season, the top sides will look to continue their run in the season. Both Chelsea and Arsenal are unbeaten in the league so far, winning both their matches, and the two sides will aim for another good showing.

Ahead of the clash, many eyes will be set upon star striker Kai Havertz. Arriving from Chelsea to Arsenal, Havertz has become the star man for Arsenal in the attack, and ahead of the clash, the German striker talked about the quality of the Premier League and what inspired his move to England from Germany.

"A footballer's career is short, so I want to make the most of it. I want to play as many games as possible and keep improving and that's why I came to the Premier League because it’s the best league in the world. The level here is incredible, any team can beat anyone, and you must be at your best every single game,” Havertz told JioHotstar.

Havertz reflected on his time with Arsenal

Furthermore, Havertz talked about his time in London. Having arrived in the Premier League six years ago, the 27-year-old talked about how London has become his home and how he has settled over the years.

"When I first arrived in the Premier League after signing for Chelsea in 2020, I didn't overthink it. I was young and wanted a new experience. I wanted to leave Germany, test myself, and grow as a player. I thought it might be easier than it turned out to be, but then in my first few games, I realised how intense the league really is,” Havertz said.

With the clash right around the corner, it could be interesting to see who comes out on top as Arsenal take on Chelsea in the London Derby on September 6.

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