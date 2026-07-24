Jurgen Klopp threatens to quit Germany head coach role on day 1 of appointment, check what happened

New Delhi:

After a disappointing FIFA World Cup 2026, Germany appointed Jurgen Klopp as the new head coach. The former Liverpool boss has been handed a four-year contract after Julian Nagelsmann's resignation following Germany's shocking exit to Paraguay in the Round of 32 in the tournament. Klopp's deal will now keep him in charge through the 2030 World Cup, which will be co-hosted by Spain, Portugal and Morocco.

Meanwhile, in an interesting development, Klopp on day1 has warned that he will walk away from his new role as Germany head coach if his family's privacy is not respected. During the unveiling press conference, Klopp made it clear that protecting his family remains a non-negotiable condition during his tenure.

“If you behave badly and don't leave my family in peace, then I'll be gone, I'll just turn away. I know there are other countries where national team coaches are treated even worse. I love this job, but I am always ready to call it quits if need be,” Klopp said.

Klopp confirms that Germany assignment is his last in career

The 59-year-old also signalled that leading Germany would represent the final chapter of his coaching career, describing the position as the highest achievement he could attain in football management.

“Jurgen Klopp is not going to have any 'career' after the national team. This is the pinnacle, the absolutely high point of my footballing career as coach. I will give everything I have got,” he added.

Notably, Klopp returns to the dugout after more than a year away from coaching. He stepped down as Liverpool manager at the end of the 2023-24 season after nine years in charge, explaining at the time that he had “running out of energy”. The Germany job marks his first experience in international football.

He said the opportunity arrived at the right stage of his career and admitted the significance of the position had become more apparent in recent days.

“Over the last few days it was almost like a movie happening to myself. I have always surmised the job of Germany head coach is really big but now it is really dawning on me what being the national team head coach is all about. For many, many years it was unimaginable for me to assume this position. As the years went by, it became more or less evident that sooner or later I would be asked to do this job. Now I think the time is right,” the German said.

Klopp is scheduled to begin his tenure on the touchline when Germany face the Netherlands in a UEFA Nations League group-stage fixture on September 24.

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