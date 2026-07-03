Julian Nagelsmann set to step down as Germany's head coach, replacement lined up after horrid WC

New Delhi:

In a major development, after a horrid campaign in the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2026, Germany is looking for a major overhaul. One of the biggest changes after the side’s elimination comes as head coach Julian Nagelsmann has resigned from his position as Germany’s head coach.

It is worth noting that Nagelsmann has been under severe scrutiny as Germany crashed out of the World Cup after losing to Paraguay on penalties in the round of 32 stage of the tournament. The four-time champions qualified for the knockout stages after winning two and losing one across three games.

However, the side was left scrambling against Paraguay in the knockout stages, as Paraguay pulled off one of the biggest upsets. Nagelsmann is experiencing the shockwaves of his defeat. The 38-year-old has effectively resigned from his position after Germany’s showing in the competition.

Furthermore, the DFB has a replacement lined up as well. Former Liverpool and BCB head coach Jürgen Klopp is all set to take over as head coach of the German national team. The board has named Klopp as their primary target for the next coaching role, and according to reports, Klopp is open to the move as well. Furthermore, with the CV that Klopp carries, he could prove to be the right man to take the national team forward after their recent subpar performances.

Nagelsmann had opened up on his future after Germany’s exit

After the exit against Paraguay, Nagelsmann had come forward and revealed that he will not be giving up and will work harder to help the national team make a comeback after the major setback.

"When you exit the World Cup after you play Paraguay, it is very bitter. It is very hurtful. This is the third elimination in a row, so we are not part of the first-class teams anymore. If we're going to do a survey today in Germany, people are not going to speak about me positively, obviously. I did feel the support in the stadium. I don't think everyone in Germany will agree with me staying on and continuing as manager of the team,” Nagelsmann had said after the game.

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