Jude Bellingham's brace propels England to FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-finals as Norway's dream run ends

New Delhi:

England put forth a magnificent performance in the quarter-final of the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2026. The side took on high-flying Norway in the clash and managed to register a 2-1 victory, and once again it was England’s star man, Jude Bellingham, who helped them register the win.

It is worth noting that Norway opened the scoring in the game as Andreas Schjelderup scored in the 36th minute of the game, giving Norway the ever-important lead. However, the inevitable Jude Bellingham equalised in the dying stages of the first half.

Furthermore, Bellingham scored his second goal of the game in extra time, in the 93rd minute of the clash. Putting in a stellar showing, Bellingham’s goals propelled England to the semi-final of the FIFA World Cup 2026.

Norway's journey came to an end; one of the biggest stories of the tournament, Erling Haaland, led the side from the front, scoring goals and taking his team to their first-ever World Cup quarter-final. However, their brilliant journey has finally ended.

Thomas Tuchel gave his take after the victory

After the game, England head coach Thomas Tuchel took centre stage and talked about how his side made things difficult for themselves in the game, and despite the fantastic result, there are things to improve for his side as they gear up for the semi-final.

"We made life very, very difficult for ourselves today. The result is fantastic - we're in the last four - but I'm not happy with the performance. We got lucky today. We need to play better. We will get better; we need to get better," Tuchel said.

With England qualified for the semi-final, the side will be taking on either Switzerland or Argentina in the clash. It is worth noting that Argentina is taking on Switzerland in the fourth quarter-final of the tournament at the Kansas City Stadium on July 12. No matter their opponent in the next round, England will need to be at the top of their game if they are looking to make their way into their first FIFA World Cup final after their win in 1966.

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