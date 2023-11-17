Friday, November 17, 2023
     
Jude Bellingham beats Florian Wirtz and Jamal Musiala to clinch Golden Boy 2023 award

Real Madrid's attacking midfielder is leading the goalscoring charts in the La Liga 2023/24 season with 10 goals and also finished in the top 20 of the Ballon d'Or 2023 award list. Bellingham arrived at Santiago Bernabeu from Borussia Dortmund in June 2023 for a transfer fee of €103 million.

Sumeet Kavthale Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: November 17, 2023 23:49 IST
Jude Bellingham
Image Source : GETTY Jude Bellingham during the UCL match against Braga in October 2023

The rising English footballer Jude Bellingham won the Golden Boy 2023 award on Friday, November 17. The attacking midfielder has been enjoying terrific form at both club and international levels in 2023 and rightfully deserves the prestigious award given to under-21 talents.

Bellingham, 20, beat the likes of Germany's Florian Wirtz and Jamal Musiala to clinch the award. He joined Spanish football giants Real Madrid for a whooping transfer fee of €103 million from German football club Borussia Dortmund in June 2023.

Since he arrived at Santiago Bernabeu, the youngster has taken the La Liga by storm with 10 goals and two assists in just 11 matches so far. He has also found the net three times in three UEFA Champions League matches this season. He recently suffered a shoulder injury and has been ruled out from England's upcoming Euro 2024 qualifiers.

More to follow...

