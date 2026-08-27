Jose Mourinho sings Kylian Mbappe's praise after latter's stellar hat-trick against Real Sociedad

New Delhi:

Real Madrid put forth a magnificent performance as they took on Real Sociedad in La Liga. In what was Jose Mourinho’s first game of the season at the Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid managed to register a brilliant performance, winning the game by 4-1.

Registering a dominant performance, Madrid saw Vinicius Jr. score one goal, with Kylian Mbappe scoring a marvellous hat-trick to hand Real Sociedad the loss in the game. With such a brilliant start to the season, it could be interesting to see how the remaining season shapes up for Mbappe, who has been in brilliant form of late.

Witnessing his brilliance, Jose Mourinho took centre stage and heaped massive praise on Mbappe for the performance that he put in, branding him an incredible player.

“I don’t like to compare players, but this guy (Mbappe) is incredible. I’m really happy he made history at the World Cup because there are 25 World Cup-winning players, but only one is for the eternity of football, the one with the most goals, the one who made that history. He’s very hungry to make history with Real Madrid,” Mourinho said after the game.

“Kylian is an incredible player, absolutely incredible. Whether he scores 50 or 60, well, I don't know. I prefer 40 with a lot of hard work for the team and titles, than 60 just looking out for himself. I'm very happy with him; the group is helping the team grow. He arrived two days before his vacation ended, and that's a positive. I left him on the pitch for 90 minutes to see if he could score four. I took Vini off when he scored,” he added.

Real Madrid to take on Malaga next

Speaking of Real Madrid, after two wins in two matches, the side has been in brilliant form in the early days of the league here, and they will look to continue on a similar path. For their next game, the side is slated to take on Malaga. The two teams will take on each other at the Santiago Bernabéu in Madrid on August 30th, and it could be interesting to see which side comes out on top.

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