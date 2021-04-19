Mourinho sacked by Tottenham Hotspurs

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES File photo of Jose Mourinho.

Tottenham have fired manager Jose Mourinho, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press on Monday.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the decision has not yet been made public by Tottenham.

Mourinho took over in November 2019. His firing comes with seventh-place Tottenham outside the Champions League places but with a League Cup final against Manchester City on Sunday.

Interestingly, Tottenham are due to face Manchester City in Carabao Cup final in six days time in Wembley.

The club is yet to confirm the news of Mourinho exit but it is understood that the Portuguese has already left the club.

Tottenham currently sit seventh in the EPL table with 50 points after matchday 32. The team earlier went out in the Europa League Round of 16 to lowly Dinamo Zagreb despite winning the first leg 2-0.

With his departure, Mourinho's close to one and a half year tenure at the East London club comes to an end. He took over from Mauricio Pochettino in November 2019.