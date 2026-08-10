Jose Mourinho reflects on almost joining Manchester United after Sir Alex's departure in 2013

MANCHESTER:

Legendary former Manchester United head coach Sir Alex Ferguson recently came forward and talked about the conversation that he had with Jose Mourinho after the former’s departure as the side’s head coach back in 2013. It is worth noting that after years of service, Sir Alex Ferguson hung up his boots and retired from the post of head coach of Manchester United.

As his successor, the 20-time Premier League champions had picked Jose Mourinho, who was managing Real Madrid at the time. Shortly after leaving Madrid, Mourinho had an agreement with United to become their coach after Ferguson.

However, Mourinho was unable to arrive in Manchester back then, as he revealed that he had already given his word to Chelsea and was slated to become their head coach after his Madrid departure.

"I go to Chelsea in 2013, but in that period there is something nobody knows. I think I can say because I don't hurt anyone with the truth, and I think the objective of this work that we are doing is to tell the truth. When I left Real Madrid, I signed with Manchester United to go to Manchester United after Sir Alex,” Mourinho said in his recent documentary.

"I was, of course, very flattered, because Manchester United have an incredible appeal. When I say Real Madrid are the biggest club in the world, I have to say that Manchester United are very, very close. But one thing is love for football, and another thing is love for a certain club,” he added.

Sir Alex Ferguson gave his take on the situation

Part of the same documentary, Sir Alex Ferguson came forward and talked about having a conversation with Mourinho where he was crying and talked about how he had already given his word to Chelsea, which is why he could become Manchester United’s head coach back in 2013.

"Early evening he phoned me, and he was crying. And he says, 'Alex, I can't take it - I've given my word to Chelsea, and I'm not going to break my word'. The reason he gave to me I could understand, but I was disappointed,” Ferguson said.

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