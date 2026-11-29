Real Madrid hit a roadblock in their brilliant run of form of late; the side took on Alaves at the Santiago Bernabeu in the La Liga, and while many expected Madrid to come out on top, it was Alaves who managed to win the game 1-2 and take all three points after playing brilliant football.

It is interesting to note that after the loss, the Santiago Bernabeu crowd made their feelings known as boos erupted at the venue, with most of it targeted towards star forward Vinicius Jr. Despite finding his footing in the last few matches, the 2026-27 season has been quite subpar for the Brazilian.

Speaking on the same, Real Madrid head coach Jose Mourinho took centre stage and defended the star forward, claiming that Vinicius getting booed was a story being fabricated.

"My feeling is that when Real Madrid lose, you've already got a story to last you until Wednesday: Real Madrid lost to Alavés at the Bernabéu. You don't need to invent stories about Vinicius being booed, Arda Guler getting angry, or me being booed for taking Arda Guler off... You come up with those stories when things are going well, to spice things up a bit. Vini was like the rest of the team. I don't think you can say any one player was better than the others. And the coach is responsible. I don't need another story,” Mourinho said after the game.

Mourinho reflected on his struggles

Furthermore, Mourinho talked about how he often struggles to answer questions as the coach, with the constant questions over the ideal lineups and several players’ compatibility with each other.

“I struggle to answer some of your questions because, as a coach, things aren’t as linear for me as they might be for you. The ideal lineup doesn’t exist. Two weeks ago, he had to leave, and now he doesn’t have to leave, and he’s already compatible with Diomande, and both must play together. Fans of Arda say he has to play…Vini Jr. has improved,” he added.

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