Joe Cole slams Manchester United hierarchy as Michael Carrick's sack rumours intensify

Former Chelsea footballer Joe Cole recently came forward and slammed Manchester United and its owners for not trusting and backing head coach Michael Carrick with the proper players and signings that have resulted in United battling relegation in the Premier League.

It is worth noting that Manchester United sits in 18th place in the Premier League standings with just one victory in 10 matches. The side has been struggling of late, recently drawing against Aston Villa with a score of 4-4.

Speaking on the same, Joe Cole came forward and talked about how the Manchester United higher-ups did not provide the defensive reinforcements that Carrick required to revive the side.

“Carrick’s been let down so badly by the people in charge of the club. I don’t think they backed him after what he did last year in the transfer window. Anyone with half a brain could say they needed a revamp at the back (defence),” Joe Cole told talkSPORT.

Cole reflected on Pochettino replacing Carrick

With Michael Carrick’s sacking looking imminent, Manchester United have reportedly zeroed in on Mauricio Pochettino replacing the former United midfielder as the head coach of the side. The side is slated to take on Liverpool next.

“My eyebrows were raised (when he joined Chelsea) because he’s a Tottenham man. I felt it was going to be difficult for him because he’s so synonymous with Spurs and then I met him, and you think this guy is top. I thought they got rid of him too early; he was building something. So I think, if he does go into Manchester United he’s going to be good,” Cole said.

After their draw against Aston Villa, the teams are going into the international break. The Premier League will continue for Manchester United on November 22 when they take on Liverpool. As per reports, the club is looking to have a new manager in-charge when the side takes on Liverpool, and it could be interesting to see how the 20-time league champions fare against Liverpool and if they can break their winless drought in the Premier League.

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