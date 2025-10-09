Jim Ratcliffe makes massive statement in support of struggling Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim Manchester United owner Jim Ratcliffe recently came forward and backed manager Ruben Amorim, despite the club's recent struggles in producing results in the Premier League. He backed Amorim and gave him three years to prove himself.

New Delhi:

British billionaire and Manchester United co-owner Jim Ratcliffe has finally spoken in support of United manager Ruben Amorim. It is worth noting that Manchester United got off to a horrid start in the new Premier League season; with seven matches played, the side has won three matches, drawn one, and lost three.

They occupy 10th place in the standings currently, and witnessing the side’s subpar performance, many have been calling for the sacking of Ruben Amorim as the side’s manager. With the pressure rising, Jim Ratcliffe took centre stage and revealed that Amorim has three years to prove himself and has the full support of the board.

“(Amorim) hasn’t had the best of seasons. Ruben needs to demonstrate he is a great coach over three years. That is where I would be. The press, sometimes I don’t understand. They want overnight success," Ratcliffe told The Business podcast.

“They (the media) think it is a light switch. You know, you flick a switch and it is all going to be roses tomorrow. You cannot run a club like Man United on knee-jerk reactions to some journalist who goes off on one every week," Ratcliffe added.

Amorim recently spoke on his future at the club as well

Recently, Amorim had spoken about his future at the club. Opining that the decision is not in his hands and that he is not worried about the game as well.

“I am always comfortable with the job. I am not concerned. It isn’t my decision. I will do the best I can every minute I am here. I am never concerned about my job; I am not that kind of guy," Amorim had said.

For their next game, Manchester United will take on arch-rivals Liverpool. The two sides will take on each other at Anfield on October 19.