Japan head coach Hajime Moriyasu's unique coaching method goes viral after draw against Netherlands

New Delhi:

Japan did the unthinkable and registered a 2-2 draw against the Netherlands. The two sides met at the Dallas Stadium in the FIFA World Cup 2026 clash, and the Netherlands opened the scoring with Virgil van Dijk scoring the opener in the 51st minute.

However, just six minutes later, Japan equalised, Keito Nakamura scoring a brilliant goal in the 57th minute. Furthermore, Summerville gave Holland the lead in the 64th minute, but it was a brilliant header by Daichi Kamada in the 89th minute that helped Japan equalise and take a point out of the game.

With Japan putting in a brilliant showing, it was the side’s head coach, Hajime Moriyasu, who went viral. It is interesting to note that the Japanese coach’s way of delivering instructions to his team quickly went viral. On several occasions, Japan’s coaching staff was captured holding up a whiteboard with a number written on it.

Many opined that the team has a number of rehearsed plays, and the number indicated to the entire team what tactic to follow.

Also Read: Neeraj Chopra set to make competitive return at Doha Diamond League

Hajime Moriyasu opened up after the draw against the Netherlands

With the draw secured in the final minute of the clash, Japanese head coach Hajime Moriyasu took centre stage and talked about his side’s performance and revealed that he is not satisfied with the draw and the one point and talked about how the side should have gone for the win.

"The Netherlands were very strong, a very difficult opponent... We were trailing behind, (but) the players were united as one, tenacious, they fought to the end and did not cease to persevere. Of course, we're not completely satisfied with just the one point for the draw,” the coach said after the game.

After their clash against Holland, Japan will be taking on Tunisia next. The two sides will meet at the Estadio Monterrey in Guadalupe on June 21, and with a win secured, the side will hope for an even improved performance and a potential win in their next game. On the other hand, Tunisia will look to improve as well after losing their first game against Sweden.

Also Read: