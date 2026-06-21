Japan create history in FIFA World Cup with their 4-0 rout of Tunisia

New Delhi:

Japan have etched their name into the history books with a stellar performance during the milestone 1000th match in the FIFA World Cup with a 4-0 win over Tunisia at the Monterrey Stadium in Mexico.

Ayase Ueda scored a brace, while Daichi Kamada and Junya Ito found the back of the net too as the Eagles of Carthage had no answers for the Blue Samurai. Tunisia had sacked their coach, Sabri Lamouchi, following their 1-5 loss to Sweden, but the new manager, Herve Renard, began his tenure on a horror run.

Japan register biggest win by an Asian side

The African nation didn't look to be anywhere near the Asian giants as they lacked the technical brilliance that Japan showed on their way to a historic win. Japan's 4-0 win is the largest win by an Asian team in the history of the FIFA World Cup. Meanwhile, four goals are also the most an Asian side has ever scored at the global showpiece.

The win also takes them closer to the knockout stages as they have a foot inside the round of 32 now. They are second in Group F, behind the toppers, the Netherlands. Meanwhile, Tunisia have now been knocked out of the tournament as their hopes for the knockouts have ended.

Coming back to the match, Japan were quick off the blocks when Daichi Kamada scored a goal in the fourth minute of the match. An interplay between Ao Tanaka and Keito Nakamura helped Kamada open the scoring sheets from a close play. Japan could have had another one, but Dylan Bronn saved a goalline clearance before goalkeeper Aymen Dahmen clawed a shot that was millimeters shot of the goalline.

The Blue Samurai eventually got their second when Ueda broke through a hesitant Tunisian defence to hit the bottom corner from the edge. Their dominance continued in the second half too as Ueda scored a 69th-minute strike before completing his brace with a header in the 83rd minute to hand Japan a historic win. Earlier, the Netherlands handed Sweden a 5-1 drubbing in the first match of Matchday 10.

ALSO READ | Who is Deniz Undav, the man who worked as a factory worker and saved Germany vs Ivory Coast at WC?