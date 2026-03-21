Japan beat Australia to lift title in record-breaking AFC women's Asian Cup final

Sydney:

Japan defeated Australia in a tightly contested final to lift the Women’s Asian Cup. In the summit clash in Sydney, Maika Hamano’s early strike proved decisive for the visitors, who scored a stunning goal in the 17th minute of the match. She was stationed outside the penalty area and struck from distance and found the top bin.

Notably, Australia began with intent and control, pushing Japan to their limit in the first few minutes. Their best opening arrived when a precise pass from Mary Fowler released Caitlin Foord inside the box, but the forward was unable to convert, directing her effort straight at goalkeeper Ayaka Yamashita. The missed opportunity shifted momentum.

Japan capitalised soon after and from that point, their defensive structure held firm despite sustained pressure from Australia. Even when the hosts increased urgency, the Japanese backline remained composed and difficult to break down.

Nevertheless, Australia continued to search for a way back for the rest of the game. Foord had further chances but could not find the target, while Japan remained dangerous on the counterattack. Riko Ueki threatened shortly after the interval, but she failed to increase the lead.

Why is it a record-breaking final?

As the match entered its final stages, Australia committed numbers forward, urged on by a crowd of 74,357 at Stadium Australia, which is the largest attendance recorded for a single match in the tournament’s history. The atmosphere intensified as the home side pushed for an equaliser.

A late opportunity fell to Alanna Kennedy, whose attempt nearly altered the outcome, but Japan held their ground under pressure to secure the win.

Notably, the competition served as a qualification for next year’s World Cup in Brazil, with multiple teams, including both finalists, securing their places. Apart from Japan and Australia, China PR, Korea Republic, Philippines and North Korea DPR progressed from Asia. India, who also participated in the tournament, was knocked out of the group stage itself, having lost all three matches.