Kolkata:

Mohun Bagan clinched a 1-0 win over East Bengal in the ISL 2026-27 derby match at the iconic Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Salt Lake Stadium on Sunday, November 29. Jamie Maclaren's 67th minute goal helped the 'The Mariners' to extend their unbeaten run against East Bengal in ISL. With today's ISL derby victory, Mohun Bagan won the sixth consecutive matches in the current ISL season and moved at the top of the table, while East Bengal moved down to 9th position.

Mohun Bagan coach Panagiotis Dimperis has defeated East Bengal coach Antonio Lopez Habas three times in their fourth encounter. The two teams have faced each other 12 times in the ISL. Mohun Bagan has won 10 times, while two matches ended in a draw. East Bengal has never managed to win.

East Bengal made significant opportunities in the first half, and the team managed to score in the 36th minute with Jay Gupta's shot, but Bagan goalkeeper Vishal Kaith became a saviour. Mohun Bagan, however, got hold of the match in the second half. Bagan coach's tactics by bringing Liston Colaço and Samir Zeljković in the second half helped 'The Mariners' to get momentum.

Liston’s entry at the 58th minute proved effective as he repeatedly surged forward along the left flank, occasionally taking shots at the goal or delivering crosses. In the 66th minute, he headed a pass from Mehtab Singh towards Maclaren and he scored helping Mohun Bagan to clinch the Derby title.

ISL Team Rankings 2026

Mohun Bagan Bengaluru FC NorthEast United FC Sporting Club Delhi Chennaiyin FC Punjab FC FC Goa Kerala Blasters FC East Bengal FC Churchill Brothers SC.

The participating teams in ISL are East Bengal FC, powerhouse Mohun Bagan Super Giant, Bengaluru FC, FC Goa, Kerala Blasters FC, Mumbai City FC, Chennaiyin FC, Odisha FC, NorthEast United FC, Punjab FC, Inter Kashi, Sporting Club Delhi, and Churchill Brothers.

Where to watch Indian Super League (ISL) 2026-27 on TV?

Fans of the Indian Super League can watch the Indian Super League live on Sony Sports Network on TV.

Where to watch Indian Super League (ISL) 2026-27 online?

The Indian Super League will be streamed live on SonyLiv and for free on YouTube.

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Where to watch Indian Super League (ISL) 2026-27 live on TV and stream online for free?