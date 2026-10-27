Jamie Carragher names next 'perfect' coach for Manchester United amid terrible form

20-time Premier League champions Manchester United are going through one of their most desperate times in recent years. The side has gotten off to a horrid start to their Premier League season; they currently sit in 16th place in the league standings with one win, four draws, and three losses in eight matches.

With the run of subpar form, many have opined that the time is up for head coach Michael Carrick. However, despite their loss against Bournemouth last week, the higher-ups are showing trust in Michael Carrick and confirmed that he will be the coach as United takes on Chelsea in the next game.

Ahead of the game, former England defender Jamie Carragher took centre stage and opined that Aston Villa head coach Unai Emery could be the perfect contender to take over as Manchester United’s head coach.

"He [Unai Emery] is a manager I look at when I think about Manchester United. People say behind the scenes at Aston Villa, he runs the whole club. Sir Alex Ferguson did that at Man United. It's not just the United way; it’s the way in football generally. I think Emery is the best manager in the Premier League. But I've got this thing with him. Yes, his record in the Europa League is amazing, but surely somebody who is that successful wants to be known in the Champions League?” Carragher was quoted as saying by Sportskeeda via Metro.

"He wants to win the Champions League. He's not going to do that at Aston Villa. He's had two experiences that haven’t gone particularly well for him, Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal,” he added.

Carragher asked for the sacking of Carrick

Furthermore, as a part of the same conversation, Carragher opined that Michael Carrick should be relieved of his duties as the Manchester United head coach immediately. He revealed that his sacking will be good for the club and good for Carrick personally as well.

"He needs to be relieved of his duties tonight. Not just for the good of Man United but also for the good of Michael Carrick. Manchester United need to make that decision tonight,” Carragher said.

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