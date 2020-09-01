Ivan Rakitic leaves Barcelona to re-sign for Sevilla on two-year deal

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Ivan Rakitic has left Barcelona to rejoin Sevilla on a two-year deal.

Ivan Rakitic has rejoined Sevilla after six years at Barcelona, as the Catalonian side confirmed his departure on its official social media profiles.

"FC Barcelona and Sevilla FC have reached an agreement for the transfer of Ivan Rakitic. The Andalusian team will pay FC Barcelona 1.5 million euros plus 9m in variables," Barcelona wrote on in a club statement.

Rakitic enjoyed a successful stint with the Spanish giants, having lifted the La Liga title four times. He also won the Champions League title in the 2014/15 season, and also tasted the Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup glory with Barcelona.

Overall, Rakitic won 13 trophies during his time at the club.

🚨 LATEST NEWS | Agreement with Sevilla for the transfer of @IvanRakitic — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) September 1, 2020

Rakitic had joined Barcelona from Sevilla in 2014, after a three-year stint with the Spanish side.

The Croatian midfielder made 310 appearances for Barcelona, including 200 in the La Liga.

