Italy vs England Live Streaming Euro 2020 Final: How to Watch ITA vs ENG on SonyLiv

Euro 2020 Final Live Streaming: After two epic semi-final clashes, Wembley will now host the mega final that will see their home team England playing their first final against Italy. Since winning the 1966 World Cup at the old Wembley, England have lost in the semi-finals of five major tournaments: EURO '68 and '96, the 1990 and 2018 World Cups, and the 2019 UEFA Nations League and will look to set the record straight with the home support behind them. Italy, on the other hand, will be aiming for second Euro title since winning it back in 1968. They also lost the finals of 2000 and 2012, although since first becoming continental champions they have won two of their four World Cups.