Italy vs Bosnia and Herzegovina: When and where to watch FIFA World Cup qualification playoff final in India?

New Delhi:

Italy look to end their 12-year-long wait for a spot in the FIFA World Cup as they take on Bosnia and Herzegovina in the European playoff final on Tuesday, March 31 (Wednesday as per IST). The Azurri have missed out on playing in the last two World Cups despite having won the tournament in 2006.

While Italy are looking to end their 12-year wait, Bosnia and Herzegovina are aiming to make it to the main World Cup for the second time. Their only previous appearance in the tournament came in 2014.

The Azzuri defeated Northern Ireland 2-0 in their playoff semifinal, while Bosnia and Herzegovina got the better of Wales in penalties to win by 4-2 after their game in regulation time was tied 1-1. The winner will take one of the six remaining spots in the World Cup and will join Group B, which also features Canada, Qatar and Switzerland.

Apart from Italy and Bosnia and Herzegovina, six more teams will be battling it out for three places in the World Cup. Here are all three fixtures.

European play-offs final fixtures:

Bosnia-Herzegovina vs Italy

Sweden vs Poland

Kosovo vs Turkey

Czech Republic vs Denmark

Ahead of the clash, here are all the live streaming details of the Italy vs Bosnia and Herzegovina qualification playoff final.

When will the Italy vs Bosnia and Herzegovina FIFA World Cup qualification playoff final take place?

The Italy vs Bosnia and Herzegovina FIFA World Cup qualification playoff final will be played on Tuesday, March 31 (Wednesday as per IST).

At what time will the Italy vs Bosnia and Herzegovina FIFA World Cup qualification playoff final begin?

The Italy vs Bosnia and Herzegovina FIFA World Cup qualification playoff final will begin at 7:45 p.m. BST (12:15 AM IST on Wednesday)

Where is the Italy vs Bosnia and Herzegovina FIFA World Cup qualification playoff final being played?

The Italy vs Bosnia and Herzegovina FIFA World Cup qualification playoff final will be played at the Stadion Bilino Polje, Zenica.

Where can you watch the Italy vs Bosnia and Herzegovina FIFA World Cup qualification playoff final in India?

The live telecast for the Italy vs Bosnia and Herzegovina FIFA World Cup qualification playoff final will be available on SonyLiv.