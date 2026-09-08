'It's a huge honour': Bradley Barcola reflects on his move to Liverpool, opens up on what attracted him

The Premier League 2026-27 season is well underway, and the sides are putting in their best performances in hopes of getting off to a good start to the season. With the new season, one of the most looked-forward-to sides in the league is Liverpool.

Having won the league in 2024, the side has made some major signings ahead of the new season, with PSG forward Bradley Barcola being at the forefront of it. The 24-year-old has quickly become one of the most exciting prospects in world football, and it could be interesting to see how he fares in the league.

Speaking after his move, Bradley Barcola took centre stage and talked about his move to Liverpool and opened up on how excited he is to put his best foot forward for his new team.

"It's a huge honour to play for a club like Liverpool. I'm really happy to be here. The move took time, but today I can finally say I'm a Liverpool player. All I want now is to get on the pitch, give my best, and help the team. I've worked hard for this moment, and I'm ready to make the most of it,” Barcola told JioHotstar.

Barcola reflected on what attracted him to Liverpool

Furthermore, Barcola opened up about what brought him to Liverpool, how the fans have played a major role, and the passion that they share for the sport that attracted him to the club.

"The passion of the Liverpool fans is what drew me to this club. I had the chance to play twice at Anfield with PSG, and I saw the atmosphere firsthand. The way the fans got behind the team was incredible. When I heard about Liverpool's interest, I didn't hesitate. I knew this was the right place for me. It's a massive club with a rich history, and I'm proud to be part of it now,” he added.

For their next game, Liverpool will be competing in the Champions League. The side will take on Atletico Madrid on September 10, and it could be interesting to see which side comes out on top.

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