'It needs to hurt': Xabi Alonso reflects on Chelsea's close defeat against champions Arsenal

The Premier League 2026-27 season continued with Chelsea taking on defending champions Arsenal. The two sides met at the Emirates Stadium in London on September 6, and it was Arsenal who came out on top. The defending champions won the clash 2-1, registering a brilliant win.

It is interesting to note that Chelsea kicked off the scoring with Morgan Rogers scoring in the early stages of the clash. However, after conceding the goal, Arsenal went on to dominate Chelsea for the next few minutes as Kai Havertz equalised in the 25th minute of the game.

Furthermore, Arsenal skipper Martin Odegaard doubled the lead and helped Arsenal win the game with a goal in the 50th minute. After the game, Chelsea head coach Xabi Alonso took centre stage and talked about how the loss is supposed to hurt.

"It was a game with different momentum and stages. We started the game well, scoring first. For the next 15 minutes, they were pushing us hard. We defended low and struggled to get the ball and play more on the pitch. So, yeah, those 15 minutes were hard, and we had to suffer. Once we conceded the goal, I think that the game came back to an even level for us,” Alonso said after the game.

"The team showed really good desire and good spirit to fight till the end. We were close with a chance from Estevao [Willian], so it's a defeat. We are disappointed. It needs to hurt, but it needs to hurt in a positive way, because it's just game three; there are still many games to play, and we know it was going to be a very intense game today,” he added.

Chelsea to take on Leeds next

Speaking of Chelsea, the side will be kicking off their campaign in the EFL Cup. The side will take on Leeds United in their next game. The teams will meet at Stamford Bridge in London on September 10, and both teams will look to put in their best performance as they would hope to move through to the next round.

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