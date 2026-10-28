'It feels special': Romeo Lavia opens up on his time with Chelsea ahead of crucial Manchester United clash

The stage is set for a crucial clash in the ongoing season of the Premier League. Arch-rivals Chelsea and Manchester United will be locking horns. The two sides will take on each other at Stamford Bridge in London on October 31st. It is interesting to note that Chelsea will look to put in a good showing and will be hopeful of a victory, considering United’s recent form.

Currently, Manchester United sit in 16th place in the Premier League, whereas Chelsea are in 5th place. It could be interesting to see which side comes out on top as the two arch-rivals take on each other in a highly coveted Premier League clash.

Ahead of the clash, Chelsea midfielder Romeo Lavia took centre stage and talked about his time with Chelsea so far. He opened up on how delighted he has been with his recent performances and how special it feels to be a key player in the squad.

"It feels special to become a key midfielder for the club after developing into an experienced player, and it feels different because I'm in a different mindset or state of mind. We've done a lot of work over the summer, with all the people at the club, to make sure that we could get everything that's happened before behind me,” Romeo Lavia told Jiostar.

Lavia opened up on his relationship with head coach Xabi Alonso

Furthermore, in part of the same interview, Romeo Lavia reflected on the relationship that he shares with Chelsea head coach Xabi Alonso. He revealed that he has a lot of respect for the head coach and how the former Spanish midfielder is clear in his ideals and knows what he wants.

"Xabi Alonso is a manager I have a lot of respect for. The first thing you notice is how clear he is in his ideas. He tells you exactly what he wants from you and what your role is in the team, and that clarity helps everyone. He was a world-class midfielder himself, so when he speaks about the game, you listen. He understands the small details of playing in midfield, the positioning, the timing of the pass, when to press and when to hold,” Lavia said.

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