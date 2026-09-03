'It feels amazing': Bruno Guimaraes opens up joining Arsenal after stellar start to Premier League season

The Premier League 2026-27 season is well underway, and the various teams are aiming to put in their best efforts in hopes of getting off to a good start to the new season. The first few games have been extremely positive for defending champions Arsenal.

In their first two matches, Arsenal have managed to register two victories and currently sit in second place in the standings with six points to their name. With the new season, many eyes are also set upon star midfielder Bruno Guimaraes.

Bought from Newcastle United, Arsenal added Bruno to their midfield pivot alongside Declan Rice. Ahead of the third game, Bruno Guimaraes came forward and talked about how he feels about joining Arsenal.

"It feels amazing to join Arsenal. I'm grateful for this opportunity. When I first spoke to Mikel Arteta, I felt excited right away. I knew inside that I needed a new challenge, and Arsenal felt like the right place. The club has a great history and a clear vision. I want to be part of that and help the team achieve big things,” Bruno told JioHotstar.

Bruno Guimaraes opened up on his playing style

Furthermore, in the same interview, Bruno Guimaraes talked about his style of playing and where he feels most comfortable. He also talked about how comfortable he is with the ball and how he hopes to bring joy and give the Arsenal fans a reason to celebrate this season.

"I'm a central midfielder. I like to keep the ball moving with good passing, and I love to cover ground. I play with intensity and never give up. I always try to help the team in every moment of the game. I'm comfortable on the ball and calm under pressure, and I can pick out the right pass. I also like to get forward and score when I can. I hope to bring a lot of joy to the fans and help the team win,” Bruno said.

For their next game, Arsenal will be taking on Chelsea. The two sides will meet at the Emirates Stadium in London, and the two arch-rivals will look to put in their best performance.

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